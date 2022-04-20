From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday approved a whopping sum of N100 million for aspirants planning to purchase expression of interest and nomination forms for the position of president in the 2023 general elections.

APC, ractified the decision after its emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Abuja, pegging governorship, Senate and House of Representatives at N50 million, N20 million and N10 million respectively.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, the party’s National Publicity Secretary (NPS), Barr Felix Morka, disclosed that the sale of forms will commence Saturday this week, rolling out other items in the timetable and schedule of activities ahead of the parties primary tentatively fixed to hold between Monday May 30 to Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Announcing the prices for the nomination forms, Morka said: “the last item which is the schedule of fees payable for these offices. The first is the House of Assembly. The expression of interest form has been set for N500,000 while the nomination form has been set for N1.5m. That brings the fee payable for the State Assembly to a total of N2 million. The House of Representatives has a fee prescription of N1 million for the expression of interest form and N9 million for the nomination, bringing the House of Representatives to total of N10 million. “For the Senate, we have the expression of interests from set at N3 million while the nomination form has been set at N17 million to bring it to a total of 20 million for the Senate. “For governorship, we have the expression of interest form set at N10 million with the nomination from set at N40 million, bringing it to a total of N50 million and our presidential form has been set for expression of interest of N30 million and the nomination form set at N70 million bringing it to a total of N100 million. “Note and this is very important that female aspirants and persons with disability to purchase our expression of interest forms for all the positions that they may be interested in while the nomination forms will be free without any costs to them. Let me say again, especially of interest fees will be paid for based on the schedule that are announced for our female aspirants or for persons living with disability will be paid for according to the fees that are announced for each of the positions. “But the nomination forms which obviously, from what I have said, costs more will be delivered to them for free at no cost to them. Now, our youth also got some very special consideration out of this meeting. And our youths are considered persons between the ages of 25 to 40. To purchase the expression of interest forms but with a discount of 50 per cent. On the nomination forms now as usual, all of the payments are to be made to banks that will be designated by the party and published in a very short while from now,” he announced. On the schedule of activities and timetable, Morka said: “with respect to our timetable and schedule of activities ahead of our 2023 general elections, specifically, our schedule of activities for the primaries, the first item is the notice of election that will be issued to the state chapters of our party. That activity will be carried out on April 22, 2022. Second item sale of forms at the APC national secretariat will commence on Saturday April 23, to Friday May 6, 2022. And the last day for the submission of completed forms and accompanying documents will be Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

“The screening of aspirants to be carried out for the State House of Assembly and for the governorship aspirants will be conducted on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Screening of aspirants for the House of Representatives and the Senate will be carried out on Friday, May 10, 2022. For the presidential aspirants, that will come on Saturday May 14, 2022.

“The publication of screening results will be done for the state assemblies and the governorship on Friday, 13th of May 2022. For the House of Representatives and the Senate will be on Saturday 14th of May 2022. For the Presidential aspirants, the publication of screening results will be on Sunday 15th of May 2022. The screening appeals that may come from the outcome of the screening that I just mentioned.

“For the State Assembly and governorship, that will take place on Saturday 14th of May 2022. For the House of Representatives and the Senate will have that on Tuesday, the 17th of May 2022. And for the presidential aspirants that is scheduled to be held on Monday the 23rd of May 2022.

“On our primary proper, we will have our primaries for governorship on Wednesday the 10th of May 2022. And the primaries for the State House of Assembly will hold on Friday, 28th of May 2022. The House of Representatives will hold on Sunday 22nd of May 2022. The Senate has been scheduled to hold on Tuesday 24th of May 2022.

Our special convention for presidential primaries is billed to hold between Monday 30th of May to Wednesday, 1st of June 2022,” he said.

Speaking on NEC’s devolution of powers to the NWC, he said: “As you know, we have just risen from NEC meeting. There were two important matters that were placed on the agenda of today’s NEC meeting. Those items were discussed and decisions were taken. The first was a motion which was moved and adopted with a slight Amendment by the NEC, which now stands as a resolution of the NEC of our party. The resolution essentially has devolved the powers of NEC under Article 13 paragraph three, two, three, four, five and six respectively, of our Constitution. But those powers of NEC in those provisions will now be invested, or are now vested in the NWC of the party.

“So, in other words, the NWC of a party is authorised, for the period specified, have 90 days to exercise the authority that is constitutionally assigned to the NEC on behalf of the behalf of the party. The NEC, also divolves its authority, as enshrined in article 13 paragraph three subparagraph two of the APC constitution to discharge all functions of the national convention as constituted in between conventions.

“NEC also devolved its powers to NWC as enshrined in article 13 paragraph three sub four of the APC constitution to consider reports from national, State and Local governmrnt areas and Area Council chapters of the party and to take such decisions as are necessary to protect, advance and consolidate the gains and interests of our party.

NEC further devolved its powers to the NWC as enshrined in article 13, paragraph three, five of the APC Constitution, to exercise control and take disciplinary actions on all organs, officers are members of the party and determine appeals brought before it by any member or organ of the party.

Finally, that NEC has devolved its powers to the NWC as enshrined in article 13, paragraph three sub six of our Constitution to create elect and appoint any committee it may deem necessary, desirable or expedient and assigned to them such powers and functions as it may deem fit and proper,” he announced.