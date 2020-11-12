Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has petitioned the presiding Judge, Federal High Court (FHC), sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Justice Jane Inyang, over allegations of bias in the delivery of judgments concerning the party.

The court had ruled against the party in the build-up to the November 19 governorship elections in Bayelsa declaring that the party had no governorship candidate before the Court of Appeal upturned the judgement.

The petition dated October 19 and titled ‘Petition of Bias, Partisanship, Outright Subversion of the Will of the Electorates and Active Participation in the Politics of Bayelsa State Against Hon Justice Jane E Inyang’ had asked for the transfer of all cases concerning the party from her court.

The petition signed by the Chairman of the Party, Mr Jothan Amos and Secretary, Mr Alabo Martins addressed to the President, Federal High Court (FHC) said the party has “lost confidence in the impartiality of the Court to deliver judgments without bias, partisanship and outright political participation to favour plaintiffs against the defendants”

The party which noted that several petitions have been written in the past requesting Justice Jane to rescue herself from proceedings or have matters transferred on grounds of loss of confidence in the court ability to deliver judgment unbiased but were ignored appealed to the President of the FHC to come to the aid of the party.

While listing all outstanding cases pending before the court in Yenagoa, the party asked for the cases to be transferred to Abuja to “nip in the bud the clandestine and nefarious plans by Hon Justice Jane Inyang with other parties to subvert justice”

Investigations revealed that the party is to intensify pressure for its cases to be transferred from the court in Yenagoa after another judgment delivered by Justice Jane which disqualified the APC senatorial candidate, Hon Peremobowei Ebebi from participating in the forthcoming senatorial elections declaring that the party did not conduct valid primaries.

According to the party sources, the leadership of the party is apprehensive that it would not get justice especially after a case involving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bayelsa West Senatorial candidate and former governor, Henry Seriake Dickson was dismissed.

Meanwhile, a group, All Progressives Congress Democracy Vanguard in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Mr Ayibadoubra Jacobs commended Justice Jane Inyang for her courage in delivering judgment in the Ebebi case despite blackmails, intimidation and unfounded petitions, quoting from her judgement in the case filed by aggrieved APC members.

However, the Ebebi Campaign Organisation has asked APC members in Bayelsa West to remain calm and not panic over the recent FHC ruling.

According to the Director-General of the Campaign organisation, Hon Ofoni Willaims the PDP is desperate to use the court to avoid an open contest because it knows Bayelsans would vote for the APC.