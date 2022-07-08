From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) has formally petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), issuing it 24-hour ultimatum to dismiss its Akwa Ibom State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mike Igini.

Signed by APC Zonal Organising Secretary, South-south, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, the petition addressed to the chairman of the commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, accused Igini of “incessant acts of biasness, injustice, sabotage and malevolence meted out on the party in Akwa Ibom State.”

“Igini has over the years, since his deployment sabotaged and worked obviously against the APC in the State even when he is not supposed to be partisan or supportive of any political divide or party by virtue of his position and membership of INEC who is an unbiased, incorruptible and impartial umpire in every electoral process,” Agbomhere wrote.

He also told INEC chairman that a violation of the provision of Section 26 of the Electoral Act of 2022 is not without its consequences and same are rightly captured in Section 120 of the Act.

“From the foregoing facts, we have just made available to you, Mr. Chairman, there will be no gainsaying that Mike Igini, the INEC REC for Akwa Ibom State, has been compromised, shown partisanship and regrettably so, abused his office as an INEC official hence we make the following prayers to you;

“That, Igini is not fit and proper to remain as the INEC REC of the State. This is because a free and fair election begins with a free and fair process. Hence Igini has compromised, he therefore lacks the capacity to conduct or supervise any election in the state.

“That, Igini be sacked and dismissed within 48 hours from the time of receipt of this petition. That, Igini be committed to the relevant authorities for prosecution for the violation of Section 26 of the Electoral Act of 2022.

“May I remind you, Mr. Chairman, that the integrity of the Commission is greatly at stake here as this issue has generated not just statewide protests but also nationwide concerns by both members of our party and the generality of Akwa Ibomites and Nigerians.

“We believe that Igini is not the only INEC REC in Nigeria hence his position should not bring disrepute of any sort to the Commission neither should same be used as an oppressive tool against the All Progressives Congress or any other political party.

“Finally, Mr. Chairman, we will be more than willing to approach the Code of Conduct Tribunal against Igini and also approach the Federal High Court to obtain an Order of Mandamus to compel the Commission in any event where our prayers and demands are not met within the time given,” APC warned in the petition received by INEC on Friday.