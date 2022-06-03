From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Minister of State for Works, Senator Dayo has cautioned against alleged plots to stop former Lagos governor, Senator Bola Tinubu from participating in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Adeyeye, who is also the national coordinator of South West Agenda (SWAGA), told journalists, on Friday, in Abuja, that some powerful forces in the APC are ganging up against Tinubu, ahead of the party presidential primary.

The former minister, while stating that preventing the former governor from participating in the APC convention under any guise will backfire, said the alleged plan to “foist” a consensus presidential candidate on the ruling party will be resisted.

Adeyeye noted that he is aware that a suit have already been filed before a Federal High Court, in Abuja, to stop Tinubu from contesting the ruling party’s presidential primary.

According to him, “I have been hearing of attempts by some people ganging up to stop Bola Ahmed Tinubu from contesting in the primaries at the national convention coming up on the 6th and 7th. There has been insinuations by some powerful forces who are bent at stopping him knowing that he is the leading aspirant, who has garnered the majority support within the party in the country.

“They have decided to bring this spurious allegation against him regarding the alleged falsification of his age and certificate, and thereby use that one to disqualify him from participating from the convention, in order to realize their agenda of foisting on the party the so called consensus candidate.

“We want to state categorically that those who are out to foist a person on the party by way of consensus at all cost should perish the thought because it is not going to work. We are going to resist it to the core.

“Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu cannot be blackmailed by anybody in this country he has passed that stage. He is beyond that. He served for 2 terms as governor of Lagos State. The issue of certificate came up and it was resolved long ago and after that he went on to contest for second term as governor of Lagos State and won election and he served for 8 years as governor of Lagos State.”

He added: “They want to damage his reputation with the hope that that will dissuade all his teeming supporters from voting for him at the convention. They want to cast doubt in the mind of Nigerians. They want to cast doubt in the minds of Nigerians as to his integrity, capacity, to lead Nigeria going forward. We want to say that this will fail woefully.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .