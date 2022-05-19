From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the governorship primary and adjusted its timetable and schedule of activities for other primaries into the state, national legislative assemblies, and presidential.

Speaking to newsmen after a marathon meeting by the National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja, the National Publicity Secretary, Barr Felix Morka, said the primaries would now hold between May 26 and 30.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The governorship and House of Representatives primary election will now take place on Thursday, May 26, Senate and House of Assembly on Friday, May 27, election appeals for governorship and the House of Representatives is slated Friday, May 27 while appeals for the Senate and House of Assembly primaries is Saturday, May 28. Special convention and presidential primary will now take place between Sunday to Monday, May 29 to 30, 2022.