The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday postponed the governorship primary and adjusted its initially released timetable and schedule of activities for other primaries in state and national legislative assemblies and the presidential elections.

Speaking to newsmen after a marathon meeting by the National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja, the National Publicity Secretary, Barr Felix Morka, disclosed that the primaries will now hold between May 26 and 30.

“Today, Wednesday, the National Working Committee of the APC has made an approved revised timetable schedule of activities for House of Assembly, National Assembly, governorship primaries and Appeals that arise from that.

“Our governorship and House of Representatives primary election will now take place on Thursday the 26th of May 2022. The Senate and House of Assembly primaries will now take place on Friday to the 27th of May 2022,” he announced.

The NPS further disclosed that; “Election Appeals for governorship and the House of Representatives will now take place on Friday, May 27, 2022. While the Appeals for the Senate and House of Assembly primaries will take place on Saturday, May 28, 2022, special convention and presidential primary will now take place between Sunday to Monday, May 29 to 30, 2022.”

On the mode of the election the national leadership of the party has decided and the rumour of zoning the presidential ticket to the North, Morka replied: “That will be contained in the guidelines that we’re just about to issue. As for the rumours on zoning, there is no such decision made by the National Working Committee.”