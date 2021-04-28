From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

South East caucus of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has postponed its zonal meeting scheduled for April 30 in Enugu State owing to security challenges in the zone and the country.

Imo State chairman of the party, Marcillinus Nlemigbo disclosed this at a press conference in Owerri, yesterday. He said the meeting was put on hold to enable party leaders coming from different parts of the country to attend safely.

Those expected at the meeting include Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma his counterpart from Ebonyi, Dave Umahi former senate president Ken Nnamani and other party leaders across the country. No new date has been fixed for the next meeting