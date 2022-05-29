From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
Te All Progressives Congress (APC), has postponed its special convention for presidential primary from the initially scheduled Sunday and Monday, May 29 and 30 to Monday to Wednesday, June 6 to 8.
In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the ruling party hinged its decision on the recent announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which extended the deadline for the conduct of party primaries, to allow parties submit the list of their candidates. The special convention for the presidential primary would now hold from 6th to 8th June 2022.
