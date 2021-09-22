The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday announced the postponement of its state congresses nationwide, earlier fixed for October 2, to hold October 16, 2021.

In a statement signed by the National Secretary APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, the ruling party could not give any reason for the postponement of the exercise.

According to the statement; “The APC has rescheduled nationwide State Congresses to Saturday, October 16, 2021.

“An updated timetable/schedule of activities and guidelines for the conduct of the State Congresses will be released to the public in due course,” the statement read.