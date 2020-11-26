The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has officially recieved and endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) monthly official magazine, The Progressive.

The statement issued by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, noted that the official presentation was made by the Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni at the office of the Senate President in the National Assembly.

According to statement: “the brief ceremony was witnessed by the APC CECPC Secretary, Sen. James Akpan Udoedehe; Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Yahaya Abubakar Abdullahi; Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Sen. (Dr.) Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru; The Progressives Editor-in-chief, Lanre Issa-Onilu among other party and senate leaders.

“This is our project and one of our strategic communication mediums to highlight the visible strides of our party and the President Muhammadu Buhari administration,” Governor Buni told the Senate President while presenting copies of the magazine.

On his part, the Senate President described the magazine initiative as well-thought and laudable.

The Senate President features exclusively in the upcoming fourth edition of the magazine. He speaks on the current status of the Petroleum Industry Bill; measures the National Assembly is taking to ensure Nigeria’s quick exit from recession, the clamour for restructuring among other burning national issues.

The monthly magazine which is currently in its third edition is one of the remodelled strategic public and political communication tools of the governing APC) and PGF. It is part of APC’s NEXT LEVEL Public Engagement Strategy being undertaken by the APC/PGF which include: A weekly 30-minute television programme, a weekly 30-minute network radio programme and quarterly pullouts/inserts.

“The monthly official magazine is distributed free and widely in both the printed and e-copy to the Presidency, National Assembly, all key federal government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, state governments, party state chapters, members, supporters, leaders, and general public (locally and internationally),” the statement read.