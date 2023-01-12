From Fred Itua, Abuja

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant and international businessman Moses Ayom has urged the people of Benue State to vote for Rev Fr Dr Hyacinth Iormem Alia and Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Governor and President, respectively, in the forthcoming general elections.

The Middle Belt Presidency agitation leader also urged all the people of the Middle Belt across party lines to vote massively for the Presidential Candidate of the party Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He appealed to Tinubu to remember to appoint Benue sons and daughters in strategic positions when he eventually wins and becomes the president.

At a rally to boost the political fortunes of Alia and Tinubu in Gboko, Benue State, Ayom told the people of Benue state to align themselves with the political waves of the nation whose face he said is “Asiwaju”, so that they will be represented when the new national government is inaugurated.

This, according to him, will offer them an opportunity to be present wherever serious decisions on national issues are to be taken.

The philanthropist multi-billionaire insisted that the Middle Belt stands a better chance of producing the next President of this country if they support APC and Bola Ahmed Tinubu to win and finish his turn.

According to chief Ayom, the Southwest and the Middle Belt enjoy a very healthy political relationship and alliance that was birthed by the Late JS Tarka, the Late Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo in the first republic, “the dreams of a Middle Belt President is achievable, only if we support the South West now” our hope were dampened and almost lost, but with Asiwaju, all our hopes will be renewed and restored because that’s exactly what Tinubu/Shettima ticket represents, he submitted.

Ayom his usual humility and honesty, took time to shower praises on Sen Dr George Akume, the minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs, the national leadership of the party led by Sen Abdullahi Adamu, APC governors of the North Central states, senatorial candidates, party Chieftains other prominent personalities.

He recalled how Akume made him what he is today adding that he is not shy to talk about it anytime anywhere.

Ayom said it was Akume who introduced him to Dr Iyorchia Ayu, the current national Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party and Sen Abdullahi Adamu the current National Chairman of the APC, this was when he, Adamu, was the Governor of Nasarawa state, he said this relationship evolved into an opportunity that changed his financial fortunes, placed his companies on the global page and positioned him for bigger opportunities in the business world like his links with the Chinese government, there is no way the story of my success will be complete if I don’t mention Akume’s name, I owe him loyalty, respect, and a lot more, Moses added.

Ayom, the Eze Igbo Ndu 1, in his usual way generously donated millions of naira in support of his elder brother Fr Alia during the flag-off and noted that Alia’s honesty, accountability and transparency are credible attributes that have endeared him to so many people.

He promised to do more as the campaign train moves to other local governments in the state, adding that his business partners in Asia particularly China will bring investments to Benue state and other great economic opportunities for the general good of the people, and also make money available that will clear the backlog of salaries, pensions and gratuities few months after Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Rev Fr Dr Hyacinth Iormem Alia are sworn in as the President of Nigeria and Governor of Benue State, respectively.

“The Chinese will be doing this in appreciation of the MOUs the APC-led government of President Mohammadu Buhari led delegation signed during his visit to China in 2016,” Ayom disclosed.

The outstanding advocate of Nigeria-China rations said Benue state as the Food Basket of the nation has no business with poverty and lack, that his goodwill and relationship with Asia will bring succour not just to Benue state but the entire six states of the North Central geopolitical zone as they will also benefit tremendously from the funds that will be brought in by Asian partners. The international billionaire businessman told the people to hold him responsible if his senior brother Alia wins and he Ayom did not fulfil this particular promise.

Ayom is an accomplished businessman with interests in real estate, tourism, creative industry, construction, and entertainment amongst others who said his primary focus is to see that APC retains power at the centre with Tinubu as the President.

Ayom said as Nigeria needs Tinubu, that’s how the Benue people are yearning for Alia and as Alia’s younger brother, he will support him with his energy and resources till he gets to the government house in May 2023,

“If the people of Middle belt want to take their place back in the current political arrangement in Nigeria, Asiwaju remains their best bet,” he stressed.