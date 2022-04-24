From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A 46 year-old businessman, Mr. Stanley Osifo, at the weekend in Benin City, declared his intention to contest for President on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing the party State chairman and members of his Executive at the party Secretariat, Osifo stated that he was motivated to join the Presidential race to provide solutions to the myriads of problems the country is facing.

“Am here to let you know why I want to run for President. I did it 2019 when I was in PDP”, he said, citing insecurity across the country, the dwindling economy and the need for community policing, for his decision.

Besides, he promised to fight corruption, address the problem of incessant strike by ASUU, students involvement in ritual killings by bringing social programmes to tackle the menace and other vices killing the society today.

“Though the present APC administration has tried it’s best, new strategies would be adopted to raise the bar”, Osifo added, saying that like China and Singapore involved their people, he would involve Nigerians to improve the economy and build strong institutions and systems.

“Though I am 46, I have experience, I want to get Nigeria out of its doldrums”, the presidential aspirant stated.

Responding, the APC chairman, Col. David Imuse, retd, commended Osifo for his courage to come out and declare to contest for President and prayed to God to enable fulfil his desire.

“You want to contest, you are not an aspirant yet until you collect the form”, Imuse however remin the presidential hopeful.