From Agaju Madugba, Katsina
Two APC presidential aspirants, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Godswill Akpabio, were at the Katsina State Government House on Monday where they met separately with delegates for the party’s forthcoming presidential primaries.
Amaechi, a former Governor of Rivers State and the immediate past Minister of Transportation said Katsina had no other options than to support his presidential ambition more so, according to him, he risked his life on several occasions to ensure the success of President Muhammadu Buhari at the polls in 2015.
He said he also exploited his position as Minister to site the University of Transportation at Daura as well as the development of the Kano-Daura-Jibiya-Maradi rail line to boost trade and economic activities between Nigeria and the Niger Republic.
Amaechi said that if given the opportunity to be President, he would replicate his achievements as Rivers State Governor in the areas of agricultural development and security.
For Akpabio who was Governor of Akwa-Ibom State and the immediate past Minister of Niger Delta, the position of Nigeria’s President requires experience which he said he had acquired over several years.
He said that his regime would embark on a three-point agenda of technology-driven security operations, unification of the entire country which he noted would eliminate separatist agitations and an economic policy that will ensure gainful employment for the teeming youth population.
Also speaking during the two meetings, Governor Aminu Bello Masari said any presidential aspirants withhold a defined programme of action to tackle the insecurity situation in the country and parts of the north, in particular, should shelve the idea.
“He said the next President should also be ready to rehabilitate various communities in the north devastated by activities of Boko Haram and terrorist bandits.
