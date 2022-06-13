From Tony John, Port, Harcourt

Former Rivers South East Senator Magnus Abe has commended former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi and businessman, Tein Jackrich, for their courage to participate in the recent All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries.

Abe, who is a governorship aspirant of the APC in Rivers State, said though they were unsuccessful at the primaries, their (Amaechi and Jackrich) audacity to be president of Nigeria was courageous.

The former lawmaker spoke at the weekend, in Bera, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, after receiving a heroic welcome from his supporters across the 23 local government areas of the state, following Bola Tinubu’s emergence as the presidential candidate of APC in 2023.

He said: “Let me congratulate all those who have the courage, and tenacity to come out and contest for the ticket of our party. They strengthened the party, they followed the rules, they did what was right and at the end of the day, they respected the decision of the delegates of our party.

“I’m particularly going to congratulate two of our own sons; Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, who contested gallantry. I congratulate him on the spirit of sportsmanship. I congratulate him for having the courage to move forward and I thank the party and the president for providing a level playfield for everybody to compete freely and fairly.

“Nobody in the APC is aggrieved; but, some of them may not be disappointed, but they have done well and we must commend them and thank them.

“I want to congratulate another of our sons, Tein Jackrich. He was also on the ballot, he contested. He may not have got any vote, a young man that has the audacity and said he wants to become the president of Nigeria. I must commend him.

“Above all else, there is God and no matter the plans of men the plan of God will supersede every other matter. I have always said and I want to repeat it that when the God of heaven will speak, every other voice will be silent.”

Senator Abe congratulated the candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, for his victory in the presidential primaries, stating that he was optimistic the party’s national leader would emerge the flagbearer.

“Today, people all across the country see me now as a visionary, but I simply told the truth. If you look carefully at the APC, if you look at the contribution from all of us, if you look at how the party got here, if you look at the history of Nigeria, you will know that there is no other person in the country that can do what Jagaban of Africa can do.

“I want to tell you, people, that the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is Bola Tinubu. I promised my daughter that I will not support anybody that I do not believe can help this country. I will not support anybody that does not understand that the same way we the leaders need money, is the same you also like money.

“I told Asiwaju face to face: ‘I will support you because I know that you understand money. You have created wealth which Nigerians have seen’. All these people carrying Ipad, making speeches up and down, all have the same opportunity that Tinubu has. But, what he did continues to stand out, not just in Nigeria, but in Africa. Nobody has been able to replicate it.

“So, if we have a man like him in Nigeria and begin to abuse and rubbish him because people want to enter there to go and steal money, sell government assets, Nigerians are wiser, they know who can help them; they know who they will follow, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“That battle is now over, a candidate has emerged. It is now our responsibility as Rivers people, as Nigerians, to come together even across parties, to deliver the president that can help our country.”

