From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The announcement of the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, by the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, as the party’s consensus candidate for the position of the 2023 presidential candidate of the party has confirmed the prediction of the former senator, Shehu Sani.

Shehu Sani today posted a comment o Twitter: “Don’t believe anything until you see Lawan withdrawn.”

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

When called via telephone to verify the post and reasons behind such a conclusion, Sani said: ‘I knew the plan was to have someone from the North to battle the People’s Democratic Party’s candidate, former Vice president Atiku Abubakar.”

According to him, it is obvious that there is no APC candidate from the South that can contest and defeat Atiku in the forthcoming general election.

“This was the same manner I predicted how Atiku will emerge victorious and it came to pass,” he added.

He emphasised: “I can authoritatively tell you again that the main opposition party, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will win the 2023 general elections and return to power.

” I posted the comment because I have studied the political atmosphere and discovered APC is confused and wouldn’t want to lose power now, hence the decision by the party chairman to announce Lawan as his consensus candidate for president.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, had earlier announced Senate President Ahmad Lawan as APC consensus presidential candidate.

The announcement by Adamu at the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) Monday in Abuja was contrary to the position of most northern governors on a power shift to the South.

This came amid preparations for the party’s convention to elect its presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

Though information gathered revealed that such a position was not adopted by the NWC.

According to a member of NWC who pleaded anonymity, “it is true the chairman announced it, but it was not discussed or adopted by the NWC. He just announced it as his personal opinion. Such can not stand.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .