From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday afternoon finally commenced the much-awaited screening of presidential aspirants who purchased its N100 million expression of interest and nomination forms ahead of its rescheduled primary next week

Although the venue of the exercise is at Transcorp Hilton Abuja, the screening committeeu operated behind closed doors as newsmen were not allowed entrance into the third floor suite, venue of the exercise.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Information available confirmed that 12 out of the 25 presidential aspirants that returned their completed nomination forms where the ones that carried out the traditional exercise.

The early birds among the aspirants that underwent the screening exercise include former Minister of Education (State) Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who was the first to be screened, Pastor Tunde Bakari, the only female aspirant, Barr Uju-Kennedy Ohanenye, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, former Minister of Science and Technology Ogbonnia Onu, Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, and former governor of Lagos State Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Others for the screening include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godswill Akpabio, Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, former governor of Ogun State Ibikunle Amosun, Ekiti State Governor Dr Kayode Fayemi, embattled former governor of Imo State Rochas Okorocha, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi, Jigawa State Governor Abubakar Badaru, Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade and former Senate President Ken Nnamani.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Former governor of Zamfara State Sani Yarima, former Minister of Information Ikeobasi Mokelu, former Speaker of the House of Representatives Dimeji Bankole, Tein Jack-Rich and a few others will also appear before the committee headed by former National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun.

Speaking after appearing before the committee, Ohanenye confirmed her readiness to step down in obedience to the directive of the party’s leadership.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

She explained that she is going to do whatever it takes to promote the party since party is like a family while she is part of the family, emphasising that so long as the decision will make the party relax and be more focused.

“I want you to realize that when family politically asked me like my party, APC to step down, I will not challenge the party because like they say charity begins at home.

“I will never see it as a problem to my party because I am going to respect them. I am going to do whatever it takes to promote my party and make them relax so that they can make a better decision.

“So, if their decision is to ask me to step down, I will have no choice than to step down so long as they can carry over my blueprints on board definitely I will respect my party,” she said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

She disclosed further that the approach deployed by the screening committee was quite a huge incentive for her as she was more relax in responding to questions and the conversation was very frank and straight to the points.

The aspirant said she will use the experience of her home with four children whom she has come to accept to represent the four regions of the nation noting that every child is different and represent each region. She stressed that only love can be used to fight insecurity ravaging the nation.

“Let me tell you, there was so much fun. The reception was out of this world. I didn’t want to leave. I was chatting with them explaining myself and what I will do if I am elected the president of the federal Republic of Nigeria,” she stated.

“And why a woman is needed in things that we do. And I was able to tell them that in my own house i have four children and for that I have four geopolitical zones. Because every child is different. I am already used to managing things like this.

“And when it comes to insecurity, part of the reasons we are having it is due to mismanagement of the grassroots. And when it starts from there, you have to teach children how to love, to be loved and with that you can change the narrative of the party and governance.

“When I show them I love them and what they are doing and they feel they belong they will be more eagerly focused in the development of their country, Nigeria”, she noted.

Asiwaju Tinubu who arrived the venue of the screening exercise by 5:45 pm, was given a rousing heroic welcome by his teaming supporters led by Hon James Faleke.

He arrived the venue the same time with the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who stormed there almost 30 minutes ahead of the time he was billed to appear before the committee.

Commenting on his readiness to step down, Pastor Tunde Bakare said: “The party supremacy is the utmost essence. You cannot force your way through a party’s structure. The party has the final say. And when we get to that bridge, we will know how to cross it.

“The screening exercise is to check who is guilty and who is not. And it depends on the people who are doing the screening. By God’s grace, we have complied with everything demanded for. We have supplied every information.

“And every information given is accurate and there is no miscommunication anywhere. Therefore, we will listen to what they have to say to us. And we trust God for accurate answers and deserving answers to all questions,” he said before appearing before the committee.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .