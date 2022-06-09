From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Chairman, Elders Council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has described the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress(APC) as a betrayal of the people of South East.

He said people had thought the party would zone its ticket to the zone following ealier agreement reached by the Southern Governors Forum.

Iwuanyanwu said the party primary compounded the same treatment meted to the zone by the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) which ceded its ticket to the north.

While adding that the experience is a sad development to the zone, he equally noted that it would serve as a big lesson to Igbo.

“The experience is a sad one not only for the Igbo but all Nigerians. They all know Igbo are asking for what is just and right. We cannot ask for what is not right. We expect a country we have played so much role for to give us what we want.

“It was clear after the southern governors meeting that it was the turn of the south and after critical thinking, they knew South East had the less opportunity. We have credible aspirants, we are not doubting those elected in the primaries from both parties but what we are saying is that it was time to reciprocate our gestures by other zones. We are not happy with this development,” Iwuanyanwu lamented.

