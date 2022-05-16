From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The only female presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr Uju Ken Ohanenye, has urged the delegates for the party’s presidential primary to collect the money from the aspirants but vote their consciences.

She spoke when she consulted with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) delegates ahead of the primary, pleading with them to allow a woman to take charge of the affairs of the country since Nigeria’s independence.

Asked whether she has the war chest to withstand the male aspirants during the presidential primary election, she said: “I have gone to several States on consultation because I started earlier not just now. It has been over 10 years of consultation both South and North. I have been touching lives ever since then, especially with the less privileged persons. It will not be a good thing to get to them.

“I always tell delegates that it is not all about money. We are sitting on a time bomb and if something is not done and it explodes, all of us, including all the money we have gathered.

“The delegates must look into the situation we find ourselves in this country. I am not telling the delegates not to collect the money from the aspirants. They should use all the opportunities they have been given to be delegates, but they must vote according to their conscience. They should consider the country already on a time bomb and our dying children,” she charged.

On her mission, she said: “I am on a mission to meet the APC delegates for the presidential primary. I explained to them why it is important for the narrative to change. Since our independence in 1960, it has been men all the way, yet we have not achieved anything.

“I am not condemning the men but the method of governance needs to change, the gender needs to change. If we don’t change and keep sounding like broken records. If the method of governance change with a woman in charge, the issue of corruption will change. Everybody is selfish but as a mother, I want to look into the root. There will be change 8f a woman manages the economy. I will manage this country so that I can arrest the escalating spate of insecurity because the youths will listen to me,” he said.

