From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A member of the election management Committee of the just concluded All Progressive Congress (APC) special national convention, Senator Abubakar Girei has said that the actual winner of the party’s convention was the incumbent Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (PYO) since he was denied the right of first refusal as Vice president for the presidential race.

Senator Girei is a chieftain of the ruling party who contested for the position of the national deputy Chairman (North) but had to step down to respect the consensus arrangement of the party that brought in Senator Abdullahi Adamu as National Chairman of the party and other National Working Committee (NWC).

In an interview with Journalists in Kaduna, Senator Girei said the primary that produced former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the standard flag bearer of the party was very fair, free, transparent and credible.

” But I can tell you that the vice President won the special convention without fear of contradiction. As the vice president, he is an heir to the throne, a crown prince who should have been given the right of first refusal in the contest in which he offered himself to serve the nation in which he had a national acceptability.

“He had the best speech and his manifestoes at the convention was the best, he identified problems and proferred solutions to them more than all other aspirants. For someone who has never contested any election before and with no politicking knowledge to emerge third at the convention, I consider him the greatest winner of the convention. I have no doubt in my mind that Nigeria has lost the best presidential candidate that would have been produced” he stressed.

He lamented how those who stand for truth and what is good for the masses of this country are not appreciated, adding that in politics of today, “it is very clear that the highest bidders always have their way and election goes to not necessarily the best but those who could buy their way in a cash and carry manner”.

Senator Girei who expressed joy that flag bearers of political parties have emerged, congratulated the flag bearer of APC, Asiwaju Tinubu and other flag bearers, and promised to work for the overall victory of the APC flag bearers from bottom to top.

” As a loyal member of the APC. I will work for the total victory of my party flagbearers from bottom to top and am confident that our party will emerge victorious in the general election”.

He however frowned at the way and manner money has taken over the political space which he said characterized the various party primaries including the small political parties, and called on Nigerians to going forward vote people of competence and not those who could buy their way through with money.

Speaking on Osinbajo, he said, “His teaming supporters are those of us who are committed to his ideals out of conviction that he has the knowledge, experience, capacity, capability, mental and physical fitnes and all that is required to transform our dear nation to greatness.

“It may also interest Nigerians to know that Osinbajo is totally opposed to monitasation of our democracy and politics and has refused to encourage delegates/votes buying. Even his friends and associates who tried to help him could only do so without his knowledge or concent”.

On the rumoured Muslim/Muslim ticket, the APC chieftain said, it is an issue that is being championed by propaganda for selfish political interest, apparently by those who are neither good Muslim or Christians.

“Politics however is all about winning strategy, so in my opinion whatever strategy can be implored to win elections that is within the confine of the constitution to me is okay” he said.