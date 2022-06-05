Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Sequel to the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has announced the deployment of 1,500 of its personnel across the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to prevent gridlock.

Its Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, in a statement yesterday, added that the officials would work with other security agencies to enforce restriction of vehicular movement.

Kazeem advised them to play active role during the exercise and exhibit highest sense of professionalism, ingenuity, and avoid any temptation that could lead to abuse of the rights of electorate.

He said: “To ensure that the Corps plays effective role to make traffic flow seamless, the Corps Marshal also directed the Deputy Corps Marshal in charge of the Department of Operations to activate the deployment of 1500 personnel of the Corps and 35 Vehicles including tow trucks, bikes, and ambulances to strengthen enforcement of restrictions during the entire process of the elections.