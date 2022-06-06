From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, has announced his withdrawal from the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary.

Nnamani, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, said his decision stemmed from the fact that the South East was relegated to the background after an agreed sharing formula of APC offices.

He said after the last convention in March, the party produced a unity list which was approved by APC governors and endorsed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, positions were swapped between the north and south, adding that offices occupied by leaders from the south automatically transferred to the north.

The senator, who argued that the party agreed to zone the Presidency to the South and only aspirants from the zone will vie for the office, wondered why the arrangement changed.

He added that APC leadership frustrated effective campaigns and made the primary a game for those with deep pockets especially those in control of state funds and those in political offices, and those who control party structure.

“In the present circumstances, it does not make any sense for me to continue in the race as I have not had the opportunity to market my profile and ideas to the delegates of our party in a manner that allows for deliberation and introspection.

“Therefore, I discontinue my aspiration and wish the party a successful primary and unity of purpose so that we can win the 2023 general elections,” he said.

He said he would continue to “engage with the party and its leadership to make sure that the ideas and values that I cherish and propagate find a strong footing in the party administration and in public leadership after the election.

“No matter the outcome of the primary, I pray that our party does justice to the southeast that ought to present the next presidential candidate of our party.

“I would be glad if any of my colleagues from the southeast vying for the office wins the primary. Any of them can provide strong leadership to the country.”

