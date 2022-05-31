From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja
Legacy Transformation Initiative (LTI), an NGO, has reaffirmed its support for Prof Yemi Osinbajo, urging the All Progressives Congress’ delegates to vote for him, in the June 7 presidential primary.
LTI National Coordinator Ibe Aniemeke Lawson made this known at a press conference in Abuja.
Lawson stressed that Osinbajo is the only one that can deliver Nigeria from the present situation.
“I appeal on behalf of other numerous patriots to adopt or vote Prof Yemi Osinbajo (GCON)- whom we have by our earlier in our last press statement characterised from our studies as the most suitable and capable of the rest of the qualified aspirants on the APC primary election ballot,” he stated.
“We are afraid to note that if the APC fails to seize this moment nor neglects to react to the PDP’s primary election debacle and the reputation, it has infamously earned by doing something different, Nigerians may continue in the erroneous classification that all the parties are only different between six and half a dozen.
“Dear APC delegates and party chieftain, It Is time as history beckons as you all stand to be counted. All Nigerian’s present and future hopes lie in your hands to choose PYO for a greater and prosperous Nigeria for all of us.
“The onerous opportunity of adopting or overwhelmingly or unanimously electing Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (GCON) the APC delegates would deliberately with all sense of patriotism avert the strain on the Naira and the correlating inflationary impact on the Nigeria economy.”
Lawson called on Nigerians, especially the youths to get their voters card, prepare to cast their votes,as elections are not won on social media.
“We encourage the Nigerian youths to move this notch up by mobilising en masse to register to vote. It Is Time to have your PVCs, as our immediate present and tomorrow which forms our future depends on our votes.”
Leave a Reply