From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has congratulated the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his emergence as the flag bearer of the party in the just concluded presidential primary of the party, held at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

He described the emergence of the former Lagos governor as a victory for democracy, and a demonstration of his influence and acceptability, not only within the APC but across the length and breadth of the country.

Tinubu who emerged as the flag-bearer of the ruling party on Wednesday polled a total of 1, 271 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Rotimi Amaechi who got 316 votes. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo came third in the contest with 235 votes.

Oyetola, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, noted that the emergence of Tinubu in the hitch-free electoral process was a clear indication that the country was on the verge of democratic rejuvenation.

He expressed confidence in the capacity and competence of Tinubu to deliver victory for the APC in the 2023 presidential election, adding that the former Lagos governor would deploy his administrative acumen to take the country to enviable heights ever known in history.

According to him, the APC standard-bearer has the requisite leadership qualities and experience to govern the country and will consolidate on the track records of President Muhammadu Buhari when he gets to power.

He said “Your emergence at the just concluded Presidential Primary of our great party is indeed a reward of your tireless efforts and selfless services to Nigeria and Nigerians and of course, humanity as a whole.

“You are not just a leader of leaders but the finest politician who had used his God-given wisdom and wealth to build humanity and advance the socio-economic fortunes of our dear country.

“It is on record that your phenomenal leadership and enigmatic fortress had in no measure contributed significantly to the growth and development of Lagos State where you served as a two-term Governor and of course Nigeria as it is evident in your influence across the nooks and crannies of the country.

“With your antecedents coupled with your outstanding credentials in both private and public sectors, I do not doubt in my mind that your emergence will deliver victory for our party in all elections as this will further justify the quest to elect a candidate with unimaginable qualities that cut across spheres of life”, Oyetola said.

Continuing, the Osun Governor thanked his colleague governors from Ekiti, Ogun, Lagos and Ondo states for their support towards the victory of Tinubu in the primary. He also lauded leaders from the South-West especially Chief Bisi Akande and Chief Segun Osoba for their guidance and critical interventions which he said ensured that an aspirant from the region emerged as the presidential candidate of the APC.