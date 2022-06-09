From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Senator Nkechi Nwaogu has congratulated the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory in the just concluded presidential primary.

In a release, Senator Nwaogu said Tinubu’s victory at the APC presidential primary was a step towards a successful 2023 election.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“I also use this medium to congratulate President Muhammad Buhari, the National Chairman of our party, Senator Ahmadu Adamu, the National Working Committee and the Board of Trustees members for organising a successful National Presidential Primary election of our great party.”

While thanking the party’s NWC for standing for justice and equity in making sure that power returns to the South, Nwaogu poured encomiums on APC northern governors who stood firm for the actualisation of a presidential candidate of southern Nigeria extraction.

“We should take cognisance that the primary election victory of the national leader of our party is not for him alone but for the collective interest of our party members and Nigerians in general.

I urge our presidential flagbearer to bring everybody on board irrespective of ones belief and ideology to work harmoniously for a successful General Election in 2023.”

She called on all former aspirants who contested the primaries to close ranks and ensure victory for the party come 2023.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .