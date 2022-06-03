• Ganduje, El-Rufai oppose, 3 others neutral

As the presidential primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) draws near, 17 governors elected on the platform of the party have agreed to support whoever preferred aspirant President Muhammadu Buhari presents.

Buhari had, before traveling to Spain, told the APC governors to support him to pick a preferred aspirant who will be endorsed to fly the party’s flags in next year’s presidential election.

Daily Sun gathered that only the governors of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje and Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, have outrightly rejected the idea of President Buhari picking one aspirant for endorsement.

Governors of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Osun, Adegboyega Odetola and Katsina, Aminu Masari, are sitting on the fence on the matter, it was gathered.

Sources said that there is 50-50 chance the three governors who are neutral now may go either way.

It is expected that by Sunday, the preferred aspirant would be unveiled to the governors, ahead of Monay, June 6, 2022 special national convention.

