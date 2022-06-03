From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An All Progressives Congress (APC) frontline presidential aspirant, Kayode Fayemi, has refuted insinuations in some quarters that he is planning to sacrifice his ambition in support of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The Governor of Ekiti state further insisted that he is favourably positioned and have the backing of the real stakeholders in the party ahead of the presidential primary election to clinch the APC ticket.

Media report had claimed that governor Fayemi and other four governors held a meeting behind a closed door with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, suggesting that Fayemi was been pressured to abandon his presidential ambition.

However, in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, signed by Head of Media and spokesman of Kayode Fayemi Presidential Campaign Organisation, Femi Ige, described the rumour as “absolute rubbish, stressing that; “no meeting took place between us and any aspirant about stepping down.”

“We are undoubtedly among the leading aspirants for the position and one to watch in the race. Our candidate has deep trust and respect among political leaders in the party and also from colleague Governors who form a critical mass in the decision making process,” the statement read.

He appealed to Fayemi’s supporters to; “remain calm, focus and not lose faith because of the lies fabricated by political detractors. No amount of late night demarketing will work against the Kayode Fayemi Presidential project.”