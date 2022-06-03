From Paul Orude Bauchi

Confusion has trailed the conduct of the recently held State Assembly primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State as 43 aggrieved members of the party in the State have called for a cancellation of the exercise.

The aggrieved members called in the National working Committee (NWC) of the party to order fresh primary elections in 11 state constituencies of the state.

They expressed disappointment that elected local government delegates had compromised, and therefore urged the NWC to order a fresh election of the LGA delegates or allow for a DIRECT PRIMARY election.

The aggrieved contestants addressed Journalists at the NUJ Secretariat in Bauchi

“You will recall that the State Assembly primary election has been done but we believe that it has not been concluded,” Saleh Umar Nabayi, the spokesperson of the aggrieved contestants, said.

“Before you are 43 loyal party members of the APC who lawfully purchased nomination/expression of interest forms to contest for various state house of Assembly seats

“Our party did not inform any aspirant that serving members will be given an automatic ticket

“We all obtained forms as required by the Constitution and followed all the instructions given by our leaders, we canvassed for support across our constituencies and patiently waited for the day of primary election.

“The election was slated for Thursday, we sent our agents to the party secretariat, they were waiting but sadly election materials were not distributed to the officials till dusk without any communication from the election panel.

“When they arrived late in the evening, they said that they could not distribute the materials that same Thursday, claiming that some of the constituencies in Bauchi State are far away from the Capital so they pleaded with us that everyone should reconvene on Friday at 7:am when the election materials would be distributed. We all left for our various destinations and returned on Friday morning”.

“On that Friday, we were surprised to hear from the Committee that all the state constituencies that have serving lawmakers have been given automatic tickets, therefore there won’t be an election in those areas”

Nabayi said they insisted that the primaries must be held in all the state constituencies –including those with serving members.

“The State Chairman of APC pleaded with us that we should meet the following Saturday, though, he was not at the meeting but he was represented by his deputy. They promised to forward our complaint to Abuja. At the same time, we discussed this with the current APC gubernatorial candidate, Ambassador Abubakar Sadique Baba who promised to intervene in the matter for possible solution,” he said

The eleven affected State Constituencies are: Toro/Jama’a and Lame State Constituency in Toro Local Government; Burra State Constituency in Ningi Local Government; Ganjuwa East State Constituency in Ganjuwa LGA and Giade State Constituency in Giade LGA.

Others are: Shira State Constituency in Shira LGA; Jama’are State Constituency in Jama’are LGA; Katagum State Constituency in Zaki LGA ; Dambam/Daguada/Jalam in Dambam LGA; Chinade/Madara in Katagum LGA and Warji State Constituency in Warji LGA.