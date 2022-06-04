From Paul Orude Bauchi

Confusion has trailed the conduct of the recently held State Assembly primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, as 43 aggrieved members of the party in the state have called for a cancellation of the exercise.

The aggrieved members called on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to order fresh primary elections in 11 state constituencies. They expressed disappointment that elected local government delegates had compromised, and therefore urged the NWC to order a fresh election of the LGA delegates or allow for a direct primary.

The aggrieved contestants addressed Journalists at the NUJ Secretariat in Bauchi

“You will recall that the State Assembly primary election has been done but we believe that it has not been concluded,” Saleh Umar Nabayi, the spokesperson of the aggrieved contestants, said.

“Our party did not inform any aspirant that serving members would be given automatic tickets. We all obtained forms as required by the Constitution and followed all the instructions given by our leaders, we canvassed for support across our constituencies and patiently waited for the day of primary election.

“The election was slated for Thursday, we sent our agents to the party secretariat, they were waiting but sadly, election materials were not distributed to the officials till dusk without any communication from the election panel.”

The eleven affected State Constituencies are: Toro/Jama’a and Lame State Constituency in Toro Local Government; Burra State Constituency in Ningi Local Government; Ganjuwa East State Constituency in Ganjuwa LGA and Giade State Constituency in Giade LGA.

Others are: Shira State Constituency in Shira LGA; Jama’are State Constituency in Jama’are LGA; Katagum State Constituency in Zaki LGA ; Dambam/Daguada/Jalam in Dambam LGA; Chinade/Madara in Katagum LGA and Warji State Constituency in Warji LGA.

