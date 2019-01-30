The Federal High Court sitting in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi state, has commenced hearing on the case filed by Prince Sule-Iko Sadeeq Sani challenging the victory of Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah at the All Progressive Congress (APC) senatorial primary elections.

Sani, who had contested against Na’Allah, a senator representing Kebbi South in the Senate, included the APC and electoral body INEC as second and third defendants in his suit.

In the suit number FHC/ABJ/1276/2018, the plaintiff is seeking the order of the court to declare him as the winner of the primary election and also declare that the third defendant Appeal Committee sitting and final decision purportedly made is null and void for lack of fair hearing to the plaintiff and, therefore, unconventional.

At the court sitting on Wednesday, counsel to the plaintiff Barrister Aliyu Usman Hajji informed the court that the Federal High Court, Abuja had transfered the case to Birnin-Kebbi for prompt determination.

The plaintiff’s counsel, who urged the court to give his client’s case an accelerated hearing within 180 days as required by the Constitution, ssection 258 (9), sought its permission for adjournment to enable him serve all parties involved his applications.

Counsel to the second defendant, Afraimu Kandamwe Jingi, told the court that the plaintiff’s counsel should not mount pressure on the parties due to their inability to file the case at the stimulated time, stressing that “his is crucial time, the court has 180 days to decide.”

However, counsel to the third defendant, Nura Bello, did not object to the adjournment of the case, stressing that before the next adjournment they would have served all parties their applications.

While ruling on their submissions, Justice Bassey Onu adjourned the case till February 20 for hearing.