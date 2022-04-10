Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State yesterday said that he was not afraid of other people jostling for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that he was confident of being the standard bearer of the ruling party.

Governor Bello, who spoke in response to a question at the ongoing Second GYB Annual Seminar for Political and Crime Correspondents and Editors, reiterated that all indicators pointed to the fact that he stood in the best position to win the 2023 election for the APC.

Among the frontliners in the discuss around the 2023 presidency are former Governor of Lagos State and national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, among others.

He said though Tinubu and other personalities were founding members of the APC, the foundation of a house was not enough to build the house as there were other things to be put in place for the house to stand.

Bello full of optimism said that he was the most favoured to clinch the APC presidential ticket.

“To answer your question, whether I am scared of other contestants for the presidency. You mentioned Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and others. I will say no; I am not scared of anybody in the contest for the APC presidential ticket.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Tinubu and others are founding members of the APC, but foundation is not enough. I will defeat all the other aspirants because I have all it takes to be a champion. My performance in Kogi State will speak for me,” he noted.

According to the governor, there are over 16 million Nigerians with Permanent Voter Cards already waiting to vote for him in the 2023 election.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Asked why he was always rooting for the younger generation, Bello said that he believed that Nigeria could do more with younger persons in power.

The National Coordinator of the Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Jonathan Zwingina, said that the huge success of Governor Bello’s declaration ceremony had already sent shivers down the spines of others.

According to him, he possesses the right qualities to lead Nigeria, with uncommon humility.