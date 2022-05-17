From Fred Itua, Abuja

Ahead of the May 30-31 presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a chieftain of the party and leader of the Middlebelt Presidency agitations, Moses Ayom, has cautioned aspirants against unguarded comments on the party leadership to avoid distracting the Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC).

In an interview in Abuja, at the facility he recently donated to the APC presidential campaigns, Ayom, reminded all aspirants and members of the party that having taken off smoothly and have become committed to conducting a free, fair and credible presidential primaries, the NWC deserved utmost loyalty, trust and support from all aspirants.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

With a particular reference to comments attributed to a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, that the former Lagos Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu had other options should he be denied the ticket, Ayom said such comments are grossly unfair to the NWC.

He said Babachir’s disclosure that Tinubu had option B if he loses is not a good comment for the former SGF at all.

The APC chieftain drew attention to the fact that it was the credibility of the Adamu-led NWC that made President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire National Executive Committee (NEC) to transfer their powers to it for 90 days.

According to Ayom, “right now, the NWC is the leadership of the APC and it should be given all kinds of support to succeed.”

“The idea of indirectly threatening the NWC that Tinubu has another option if he is not given ticket should not arise at all. As a committed APC leader from the Middlebelt, I call on Babachir to withdraw the comments and apologise to the party immediately.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Ayom however said he has known Tinubu since the days of Iyorchia Ayu’ s Senate Presidency when he Tinubu served as the chairman of finance ,Appropriations, banking and currency of the then Senate.

He said that Tinubu has all it takes to rule this country because he has paid his dues as a leader ofvthe party.

However, Ayom disclosed that the presidential aspiration of former Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, enjoys the support of the Middlebelt because he served in Benue state, Kataina Ala to be precise and since then, he had remained committed to the course of the Middlebelt.

He also praise Amosun for the supportive roles he had played in the efforts by the Buhari administration to diversify the revenue base of the economy.

Ayom recalled the participation of Amosun in the 2016 Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) signed between Nigeria and China adding that Amosun’s commitment to the revival of Nigeria’s economy made him to be part of the delegation to China for those deals to be struck.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He noted that on the same day the agreement that produced the Dangote Fertilizer equipment plant was signed, “another agreement was signed by Moses Ayom for his company, Granite and Marble” to establish the biggest processing mining plant in West Africa in Abuja.

When ignited ,the plant has the capacity of mopping unemployment, guarantees security and boosting of the economy.

“However, this is agreement is yet to take off because of ownership crisis for which political solution is being sought to unbundle the $1.2 billion investment.

“And with kind of commitment already displayed by Amosun since he was part of this agreement, we are certain that this will be one of his first priorities when he is sworn in as President on the 29th of May, 2023.

“We are also confident that Amosun will hand over to the Middlebelt at the end of his tenure as President,” Ayom said.

He also called on the people of Benue State to rally round a former governor of the state, Senator George Akume, in his quest to boost the development of the state.

Ayom recalled that it was Akume that God used to install the past two governors of Benue, Gabriel Suswam and Samuel Orthom.

On a personal note, Ayom, whose President aspiration was anointed and blessed by the Tor Tiv, James Ayatse and his council of chiefs, attributed his success in business to Akume, having introduced him to former Senate President and current PDP chairman, Iyorchia Ayu and former Nasarawa State governor and current APC national Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

“Akume equally cemented my relationship with former FCT Minister and incumbent Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed. So in summary, Akume is all in all for me. All Benue people should respect and honour Akume, because undoubtedly he is the J.S.TARKA of our time.

“In Benue Politics Akume has touched almost all sections tribes, religion, poor, the sick, orphaned, the widows and indeed the dead-Akume has buried many dead that wouldn’t have been buried if not for his assistance,” he said.

The Middlebelt leader challenged any Benue son or Daughter who has impacted in people’s life more than Akume to come forward on Live debate.