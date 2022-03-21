From Abel Leonard, Lafia

There is no doubt that going by the recent election guidelines released by INEC, political parties will be conducting primary elections starting from next month to last between April and May this year.

In a quest to prepare for the forth coming General Elections, Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi at the weekend organized an expanded stakeholders meeting in his constituency where he brought together critical party stalwarts and all the 162 ward Excos and 13 LG Excos from his constituency.

Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi (APC Umaisha /Ugya) said the meeting was a prerequisite and starting point for what is ahead of them in respect to the anticipated primary elections.

The Speaker who noted that APC is already rooted in Toto LG and is the party to beat in the area stressed that despite the fact that APC has no any strong opposition, they will work as a team in unity and full strength to go for primaries with bulk votes for their aspirants.

He tasked all stakeholders and the wards and LG Excos to rebuild their strength, hold tight their people and political strong holds as well as embrace peaceful and effective grassroots mobilizations.

The meeting generally reviewed the individual performances of all their elected representatives whom the voted for in the last election ranging from the the President, the Governor, Senator, House of Representatives Member and the Speaker who is their State Assembly Representative respectively where commendations and observations were made in respect to individual performances.

The meeting also had in attendance Hon. Yusuf Omaki who is a Former State Lawmaker and Former Commissioner from the constituency as well as the APC Chairman Toto LGA Alh Shuaibu Ahmed and the immediate past Chairman of the LG Prince Nuhu Adamu Dauda who both hailed from the constituency among others.

