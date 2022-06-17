From Abel Leonard, Lafia

A woman politician, former special Senior Assistant to governor Abdullahi Sule on Inter Party Affairs and an aspirant in the just concluded primary election for Lafia North constituency Hon. Juliana Esla is begging the National leadership of the All Progressive Congress APC led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu to return her mandate as she was the candidate that was duly elected by delegates of the wards during the primaries.

In an exclusive interview with Saturday Sun on Friday disclosed that she won the primary election against Muhammed Alkali a seating state House member with 15 votes against 14 appealing the national Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu to assists in giving her the mandate.

Justna said the reason why the delegate votes where 29 against the 30 delegate votes was because one of the delegate was disqualified for voting during the governorship primaries.

” I won that election, everybody was there, the press and other aspirants who withdrew for me where all there and the election was free and fair but the returning officer manipulated the counting the votes in ballots in favour of my opponent.”

“They do “mago mago” when sorting the votes trying to suppressed me because I am a woman, I don’t have who will fight for me. ” she cry out.

“I pleaded for a recount of the ballots papers votes counted but was disengaged and was overpowered by security personals who where also present and witnessed the event as it unfolded.”

“May be because I am a women and they feel I have no strength to fight, yes God will fight for me I have faith in the leadership of Abdullahi Adamu that justice will be done and my mandate will be giving to me.”

Mrs Esla also Alleged that his opponent Muhammed Alkali had said in various platforms that it will be an error for a woman to rule over him and will be “over his dead body.”

She therefore appealed to all the women in Nigeria and Nasarawa particularly to rise up and defend her for she entered into the race to ensure that the gender issues preached about by the party is acted upon.

Saturday Sun made efforts to contacting Hon. Muhammed Alkali, the present House member representing Lafia North constituency proves abortive as his numbers where not connecting as the time of filling the report.