The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has congratulated the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu for emerging as the flag bearer of the party for the 2023 presidential election saying the victory is a testament of his capacity and track record as an extraordinary leader whose popularity and acceptance is on a nationwide scale.

The NYCN in separate letters signed by its President, Solomon Adodo addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the national chairman of APC, Abdullahi Adamu demanded that the Vice President slot be ceded to a youth with antecedents and verifiable works in youth development across Nigeria.

Particularly, the umbrella youth body identified Dr. Ibrahim Bello Dauda (El-Dabi) as one who should naturally make the best choice for the much needed youth inclusion.

“Recall the debate which you have even addressed, about the youth taking over governance in Nigeria. And it is in this regard that we request that you pick a very young, capable and ready running mate to complete the partnership between generations of political players and be assured of the total support of the youth”.

According to the letter addressed to President Buhari, the youth congratulated him for demonstrating what it described as statesmanship by maintaining neutrality and upholding the finest principles of democracy.

Part of the letter reads thus: “You demonstrated uncommon leadership and statesmanship by maintaining neutrality and upholding the finest principles of democracy, free and fair primary election. And in doing so, you once again disappointed naysayers and negative political pundits who had speculated that you were trying to anoint and present a successor.

“Your Excellency has always assured the youth that the reward for their support to your government and patriotism to their country is that you will ensure that they take over governance from the older generation. We believe you even now. And this is the time to demonstrate it. And it is in this regard that we request that you use your position as President of the country and the leader of the Governing Party to cause your party to pick a very young, capable and ready running mate to the party’s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This is to complete and complement the partnership between generations of political players and be assured of the total support of the youth for the APC”, the letter noted.

The youth also lauded the national chairman for organising a successful convention that produced a Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential candidate for the party.

“The APC under your capable leadership gave a good account of itself and proved that it is indeed a party that upholds the principles of democracy and national inclusion.

“You are aware of the assurances of your party APC that it will ensure that youth will not only be included in the political scheme of things, but will be entrusted with national leadership responsibilities. The assurance is good. But it is yet to be demonstrated. And it is in this regard that we request that you use your influence to cause your party to pick a very young, capable and ready running mate to the party’s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This is to complete and complement the partnership between generations of political players and be assured of the total support of the youth for the APC”, the letter added.

