The Director General Conference of APC Support Groups(C-APC) and member of APC presidential Steering Committee Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka has congratulated the winner of APC 2023 presidential primary election and former Governor of Lagos State Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Hon. Obidike in a message signed by the Chairman media and strategic communication committee of C-APC Hon. Igwe Ogbonnaya and made available to the media described the victory as a deserving one and best event that happened to the governing All Progressives Congress. He said that Bola Tinubu is a global figure who is the higher human capital developer in Africa.

The former APC National Youth Leader aspirant said with the victory of Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC is sure of victory come 2023. He stated that APC is poised to clinch overwhelming victory as the oppositions has no candidate to match the Jagaban of Africa, Obidike maintained.

He attributed the resounding victory of the former governor and senator to his investment in human capital cut across the entire country. He mentioned that Bola Tinubu’s human development impact is felt everywhere in the country and that aided his smooth victory at the polls.

He took the opportunity to tasks Nigerian youths to take the foot path of the APC presidential standard bearer. He charged them to never work to grow alone, but carry their fellow youths along and grow quality personalities around as done by Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

