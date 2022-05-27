By Sunday Ani

Members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Somolu area of Lagos State have alleged that the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is plotting to impose a candidate on the people of Somolu State Constituency 1.

The APC members, who made this allegation at the Somolu Local Government Secretariat, the venue of the primary election, further alleged that the Governor, in connivance with the Chairman of Somolu Local Government Area, Abdulhameed Salawu, popularly known as Dullar, planned to impose Abiodun Orekoya on the Constituents.

They alleged that Orekoya, who is Sanwo-Olu’s cousin, presently serves as Commissioner in the Lagos State Local Government Service Commission, and has refused to resign from the position despite wanting to contest for the Assembly seat.

Addressing journalists at the venue of the primary election, a youth leader in the local government, Oluwatobi Agbonton, said: “We have been here since 8am and they have refused to allow us carry on with the election. We have heard that the Governor and Chairman of Somolu LGA, Dullar, have concluded plans to impose Orekoya on us.

“We are not going to allow any form of imposition from either the Governor Sanwo-Olu or Dullar because in Somolu Constituency 1, we have our preferred candidate, who is Remi Ogbara and he is the choice of every APC member in Somolu Constituency 1. They should allow a free and fair process and not impose the governor’s cousin on us.”

Speaking for the United Voices of Somolu, Mrs. Olaide Oke, called on the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to quickly wade into the matter, so that the will of few individuals will not prevail over the majority.

She said: “We are calling on our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call Governor Babajide and his protégés in Somolu to order. Any attempt to subvert the popular will of the majority will be met with stiff resistance.

“The good people of Somolu Constituency 1 are demanding that a young and fresh blood be allowed to replace Olowo Rotimi who is currently serving his fourth term in the House, and that young vibrant person is Aderemi Ogbara.

“Ogbara remains the young face of Somolu people to clinch the seat. That is why we have been here since morning to participate in the primaries but they want to impose another person on us; we won’t accept that.

“We are not going to allow Dullar and the governor to have their way by standing against the wishes of the progressives and majority. That charade cannot continue. The United Voices of Somolu unequivocally and categorically demand the declaration of Aderemi Ogbara as our party flag bearer for Somolu Constituency 1 seat without any delay.

“Any attempt by Governor Sanwo-Olu to change the narrative by imposing his cousin, will spell doom for the APC in Somolu as a whole.”

