From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has congratulated Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu on his landslide victory and emergence as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sule, in a statement he personally signed, issued on Thursday, said Tinubu has the requisite experience and political sagacity to not only represent the APC, but to go ahead and win the presidential election.

The Governor extolled Tinubu’s decision not to bear any grudge against those who contested against him during the party’s special national convention, which held in Abuja.

While calling on the leadership and members of the party at all levels to close ranks to confront the task ahead, governor Sule, pledged his support to the APC presidential candidate, as well as the party.

The Governor equally congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, for ensuring a level playing ground for all aspirants and indeed his unalloyed love for the party and the country.

According to Sule, the president’s selfless disposition and leadership provided the elixir that will strengthened the party and put it firmly on the path of victory at the polls in 2023.

Sule also commended the National Working Committee of the party, chaired by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the party’s delegates and indeed all those that contributed towards the success of the special convention.

