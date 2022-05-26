From Lateef Dada, Osogbo
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, yesterday disclosed that only seven serving members of the House of Assembly would be returning unopposed in the primary election of the party.
The Secretary of APC in the state, Alao Olabisi, said it is only the seven members that have no contestant among the 23 members of the APC presently serving.
He said the remaining serving 16 members would face the contest with others who had obtained forms against them.
No fewer than 87 aspirants had purchased the form to contest for the House of Assembly under the platform of APC in the state.
When the exercise commenced, some aggrieved members lamented that they were denied the opportunity to participate.
At the time of filing this report, the exercise was still ongoing in some wards. It started at 4pm in various wards.
