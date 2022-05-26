From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Hon Sunday Ola, an All Progressives Congress(APC) House of Representatives aspirants in Ekiti State,

has ahead of the conduct of the primary alleged the manipulation of the delegates’ list in favour of an aspirant.

Ola who said such undemocratic conduct will be resisted through every legitimate means, called on the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee to intervene.

Ola made this known to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, capital of the state, on Wednesday.

The aspirant, who is contesting for the House of Representatives’ ticket in Ado/Irepodun/Ifelodun federal constituency 1, warned that the party must rescind its action to prevent a backlash during the June 18 governorship poll.

He accused some members of the State Working Committee of the party of perpetrating the act to favour some preferred aspirants, describing this as the highest point of disappointment to members.

“We are calling on the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee to intervene and call these people to order. How can you change the goal post in the middle of the game? They have to comply with the provisions of the law in arranging the primaries.

“We are not expecting anything short of free, fair and credible primary. All aspirants must be given a level playing field, that is the minimum the party can offer to all of us”.

But the party’s State Chairman, Hon Paul Omotoso, assured the aspirants that the primary will be free, fair and credible and will be conducted in line with the party’s constitution and guidelines.

Omotoso said many aspirants had raised such objection and that the party was investigating the accusation to be able to establish the veracity of the case.

“We are investigating all these allegations. But let me say that the authentic delegates’ list will be released tomorrow from Abuja.

“In case you don’t know, only the Abuja can release it to us, the state has no such power”, Omotoso clarified.

