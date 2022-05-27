From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Governor of the State of Osun, Gboyega Oyetola, has promised to mobilise the Osun and Oyo delegates to support the aspiration of his Ekiti counterpart and leading presidential aspirant, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, ahead of this weekend’s presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oyetola publicly attested that Fayemi’s capacity and competence as one of the best sons of Oodua, is obvious to all.

Femi Ige, the spokesman of Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation, in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja disclosed that Governor Oyetola made the remarks when Feyemi visited Osun and Oyo states to solicit the support of party leaders and delegates for his ambition.

While describing Fayemi as “a great bridge builder, team leader, consensus manager and one of the best sons of Oodua,” Oyetola said that Fayemi has led Nigeria Governors Forum Chairman to the satisfaction of all.

“He (Fayemi) takes everyone’s problem as his own, this is why in four years we have always spoken with one voice. We pray for you because we believe in your leadership capacity and when the time comes, we pray we will be able to pay back the love and kindness you have shown us,” Oyetola noted.

Responding, Fayemi appealed to the delegates and party faithful not to create enemies for aspirants where none exist because “this struggle is about service and not about self. The biggest thing is for APC to win and for the South-west to clinch the ticket.”

Addressing delegates and party leaders in Ibadan Oyo state, Fayemi promised the Ibadan Mega City Project and to aid the efforts of the state government in turning the vast fertile landscape into an agricultural gold mine that would make the state the nation’s food basket.

Asking the state delegates to queue behind him based on his rich educational pedigree, integrity, capacity and competence, he reminded them that he is the only aspirant on the APC platform who is an indegene of the state.

“You may be shocked by my claim of indigeneship, but that is the truth. My father lived the greater percentage of his life here in Ibadan. I was born at Adeoyo General Hospital here in Ibadan, I grew up around Iso-part, I did my primary school at ICC Primary School at E9, I have a family compound here and I have my own house here in town too.

“My parents may have been of Ekiti extraction, but I have every right to contest in Ibadan haven been born here and lived majority of my adult life in Ibadan, I can confidently say, I am a son of the soil and the only Ibadan son in the presidential race,” he added

Speaking further, Fayemi said; “with my knowledge of Ibadan and Oyo State in general, I have a duty to contribute significantly to its development if elected. I will bring my God-endowed knowledge and capacity to bear in the onerous task of making Nigeria one of the safest places to live in Africa.”

