From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure, Fred Itua, Abuja and Damiete Braide

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu following his emergence as the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday.

Those who have hailed his victory include his main opponent, Atiku Abubakar, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; former minister of transportation and co-contestant, Rotimi Amaechi, governors, former Senator representing Anambra South, Andy Uba and others.

Writing on his twitter, Atiku, described the exercise that produced Tinubu as a hard-fought contest. “Congratulations, Bola Tinubu on your emergence as your party’s presidential candidate. It has been a hard-fought contest, but that you prevailed confirms your tenacity.”

Speaker Gbajabiala said with Tinubu’s victory, APC stand a good chance of retaining power in 2023, noting that Nigerians across board recognised his contributions to the nation’s development.

Gbajabiamila, who described Tinubu as a dogged fighter who stood his ground to compete in the presidential primary in a democratic manner, said the presidential candidate remains a hero.

He called on him to be magnanimous in victory, as that has been his attitude, and carry other aspirants along for the party’s victory at the general elections.

Similarly, the Amaechi Presidential Media Committee in a statement by the Committee’s Chairman, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, called on all the aspirants to come together to work for the victory of Tinubu and APC in the 2023 presidential election.

“We acknowledge that his victory follows a highly charged contest, which as expected, could only produce one winner. It is, therefore, our hope that following the emergence of Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our party’s presidential candidate, all aspirants will now close ranks and work hard to ensure our party’s victory at the 2023 presidential election.”

•Kalu: APC won

Dr. Kalu congratulated the former Lagos State governor for emerging victorious in the primary. He equally extended the congratulatory message to Lawan, who he described as a dear friend for the wonderful outing and all the other aspirants who participated in the process.

In a statement he personally signed, Kalu said all the aspirants campaigned well enough to have won the primary, but reminded them that at the end of the day it was only one candidate that would represent the party in the general election.

“To my friend and colleague, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has been elected as our party’s presidential flag bearer, big congratulations to you; the APC won. As a faithful party man, I also congratulate the party for its victory and I encourage all other aspirants to accept this victory in the spirit of sportsmanship. We owe the party an open mind and total support.”

He expressed hope that the victory would stir a deeper reflection about the South East and North East geo-political zones in the country’s affairs.

•Akeredolu hails emergence

Ondo State Governor and Chairman, Southern Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, said contest was a brotherly scramble and urged aspirants, and leaders of the great party to leverage on their political strength to build the party and reposition it for even greater victory.

“It is time to justify our zeal and passion for the party. The instruments of the party must be fully deployed for the rescue mission of the nation. Let us expend our strength and reach to replete the party with brighter prospects. Ours is to plough not to plunder. Our struggle for the service of the people must reflect in our support and incurable commitment to unity geared towards the good of the people and the country at large… As a leader of the party, it is time to galvanise supports and calm frayed nerves. The reconciliation process must start immediately. The time has come to be United for victory.

“We have a big task ahead. Let us put the past behind us for the greater objective to oil the wheel of peace, progress and unity in our party. We must all win together.”

•Truly deserving –Kwara gov

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq described the emergence of Tinubu as truly deserving, saying the ballot represents a resounding vote of confidence by the largest majority of party faithful and leaders in his capacity to lead the party to another victory.

“It was a moment to speak to the direction the party must take to consolidate on its own wins, build on the many successes of President Buhari, and raise a dynamic successor team that is able to take up the challenges of nation-building and development in a peculiar age of changing metrics of governance and collective security. In antecedence, capacity, and reach, there is no doubt that Asiwaju ticks all the right boxes. With his emergence, our party is clearly destined for a big win in the next general elections.”

•Oyetola: Victory for democracy

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, said the emergence of Tinubu was a clear indication that the country was on the verge of democratic rejuvenation.

He expressed confidence in the capacity and competence of Tinubu to deliver victory for the APC in the 2023 presidential election, adding that the former Lagos governor would deploy his administrative acumen to take the country to enviable heights ever known in history.

The governor said the APC standard bearer has the requisite leadership qualities and experience to govern the country, and would consolidate on the track records of President Buhari when he gets to power.

“You are not just a leader of leaders, but a finest politician who had used his God-given wisdom and wealth to build humanity and advance the socioeconomic fortunes of our dear country. It is on record that your phenomenal leadership and enigmatic fortress had in no measure contributed significantly to the growth and development of Lagos State where you served as a two-term governor and of course Nigeria as it is evident in your influence across the nooks and crannies of the country,” Oyetola said.

•Great moment party – Ekiti gov

Ekiti State Governor and presidential aspirant, Dr. Kayode Fayem, in a statement said Asiwaju Tinubu’s emergence represents the collective wish of the vast majority of party members, adding that the former Lagos State governor has proven his dedication and competence to lead the country at such an important time in history.

Dr. Fayemi who stepped down and endorsed Tinubu at the convention, described the APC flagbearer as a “long distance runner”, who has the capacity to lead the country to greater heights come 2023.

“It is a great moment for our party. I congratulate Asiwaju Tinubu for the well deserved victory and the leadership of the party as well as the convention committee members for a great job.”

•Testimony to acceptability in north –Ganduje

For Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, the victory showed his acceptability in the north as a bridge builder.

He said the entire process was conducted peacefully and thanked all those who participated in it for promoting good democratic process.

Ganduje expressed optimism that the election would make APC stronger as the 2023 general elections draw nearer.

He praised northern governors for their unanimous decision to shift power to the South and also President Buhari for accepting their proposal.

“This patriotic decision will further cement all parts of the country. President Buhari’s role in making sure that democratic principles are safeguarded in the process is highly commendable and exemplary,” he said.

•Expression of national unity -Gombe

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State described the victory as a good omen and an expression of national unity of purpose.

“The victory is a manifestation of his years of personal commitment, sacrifice, tenancy, political experience and service to the nation. As an enigmatic leader and strong pillar with immense influence, Tinubu, the APC flagbearer has the capacity to win the general election in 2023 with resounding victory,” he said.

The governor expressed optimism that when eventually elected President of Nigeria, Tinubu would bring to bear his wealth of experience to build on the successes of the Buhari-led administration in all facets of human endeavour.

He said Tinubu has proven ability and capability to lead the nation, having governed Lagos State with a magic wand.

Yahaya applauded President Buhari for providing leadership and guidance that led to the enthronement of a transparent internal democratic process which resulted in the successful conduct of the primary.

•Omo-Agege: We proved our critics wrong

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, expressed optimism that Tinubu would emerge victorious at the 2023 presidential election.

He called on Tinubu to be magnanimous in victory and stressed the need for all presidential aspirants to join hands with the APC’s presidential candidate and the party in ensuring victory.

“Not everyone gave APC a chance to conduct a free, fair and credible presidential primary. With the undercurrents in the build-up, some had predicted that our great party would go into extinction after this convention. With the transparent process that saw the emergence of Asiwaju Tinubu as our party’s standard bearer, I am confident more than ever before that this is the beginning of even greater tidings for our party. We proved our critics wrong. We have shown that with unity of purpose, the sky is our starting point,’’ he said.

•Reaffirms his wide acceptability –Andy Uba

Dr. Andy Uba, in a statement noted that his emergence is a victory gained from a free, fair and credible process and also reaffirms his wide acceptability to rescue Nigeria from its current state of despair

“ I heartily congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all our APC delegates for voting massively for the candidacy of Tinubu as our flag bearer. As a party we have demonstrated that APC is the only truly democratic and progressive party that is desirous to correct all the malady currently faced by Nigerians.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not only the choice of APC delegates at the APC Special National Convention but the generality of Nigerians who believe in his ideology to turn the nation’s economy around for good, through concerted grassroots development, Job creation, total fight against insurgency among others within a short time “

“It is my sincere hope that leaders, stakeholders and members of the APC will work assiduously to sell the profile of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Nigerians. The choice is simple continuity or restructuring,” he stressed.

According to Uba, after the primaries the APC must come together as a strong and united party to set the Party for another victory come 2023.

“We cannot wait to see Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu assume office as the country’s next president whereby he will bring in his chains of people oriented programmes that are fashioned towards getting us out of the hordes of crisis we face daily”, Uba enthused.