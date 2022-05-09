From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A political group, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Our Choice (BATOC 2023), has promised the total support of delegates from Osun State to the presidential aspirant, Tinubu, in the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The convener of the group, Adejare Bello, stated this in a statement made available to our correspondent in Osogbo, the state capital, on Monday.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Bello, who is the Nigeria Ambassador to Mexico and former speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, appealed to traditional rulers in the Southwest to insist that the region must produce a Nigeria president.

He called on Ooni of Ife, Alake of Egba, Olubadan of Ibadan and others, to support the agenda and make sure that the southwest gets the mandate.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

A statement signed on behalf of Bello by the Director-General of the group, Dr Ayodele Owoade, lauded the meeting conveyed by Yoruba leaders.

He said that the meeting presided over by Chief Bisi Akande and Olusegun Osoba has delivered a united front for the party.

“Our choice in Osun APC is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our delegates are for him because he stood true to progressive credentials and precedence. He built manners leaders across the country. He planned and plotted their emergence. He co-hatched the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“We implore our traditional monarchs in the southwest to foster peace in ensuring that credible candidates who can win elections emerge in the southwest ahead of the 2023 presidential poll,” he added.