By Zika Bobby

The leadership of the Tinubu Network Organization (TNO) has described the success of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, in the just-concluded primary election as the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 general elections as a success premised on bravery and political influence.

This description, according to the Organisation, was informed by power play, twists and turns, as well as intrigues and antics that characterised the party’s convention, and which were humanly constructed to scuttle Tinubu’s ambition and eventual emergence.

In a congratulatory statement issued and jointly signed by the Director-General of the group, Ganiyu Maroof and Osun State Coordinator, Comrade Jimoh Olorede, the Organisation further described Tinubu’s success at the primary election as heralding a new era for Nigeria.

The group in the statement expressed optimism that with his known invaluable endowments, strong political structure, human development and huge capital investment in Nigerian democracy, Tinubu would beat his opponents in the 2023 presidential election to emerge next President of Nigeria.

“As an organisation that has been propagating the unique political ideals of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the last one year and more, we are so glad today that the will of the majority of members of APC prevailed above the selfish interest of the few in the camp of shenanigans.

“As we match forward in our resolution for a better Nigeria, we enjoin all progressive-conscious stakeholders and indeed Nigerians, especially youths, whose fate would be determined by who became president of the country, to join us in ensuring victory for Tinubu, who we believe strongly would deliver this nation from its currently prevailing predicaments”, the group stated.