From Gyang Bere, Jos

A political pressure group, Plateau Yearns for Osinbajo 2023, has called on All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates to cast their votes for Vice President Yemi Osibanjo at the forthcoming presidential primaries of the party.

The convener of the group, Bishop Jonas Katung, made the appeal at a media interaction in Jos, arguing that the Vice President had served his principal meritoriously without any blemish for seven years.

“Osinbajo is knowledgeable, intellectually experienced, loyal and someone who has been groomed over the years not only because of his brilliance but his desire to see positive change is second to none,” he said.

Katung noted that Osinbajo did well when he held sway as acting President of the country while his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari, was abroad for medical treatment. He said he was able to manage the troubles and challenges at that time in a mature manner with the free hand given to him to run the business of governance of the country.