From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that, contrary to insinuations in some quarters, he has not endorsed any of the 23 candidates aspiring to clinch the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the party’s primary election on Tuesday, June 8.

He gave the clarification on Monday, in an audience with Governors of the 13 Northern States, elected under the platform of the APC.

Briefing State House Correspondents at the end of their meeting with the President on Monday, the second in two days, the chairman of the Northern Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, disclosed that the President has, therefore, directed that Governors of APC controlled States meet with the National Working Committee of the party, to fine-tune modalities for the selection of the presidential flag bearer of APC.

He said: “The President told us that for the APC presidential primaries, he has no anointed candidate and therefore directed that the Progressive Governors’ Forum meet with the National Working Committee of the party to agree and proffer further solutions and recommendations for his successor.

“And based on his directive, the Chairman of Progressive Governors’ Forum has summoned a meeting for 5;00 (local time) today, after which we will make further suggestions to the President.”

Lalong added that the Governors were at the Presidential Villa to apologise to the president because they met at the weekend and took a position of support for power shift to the Southern part of the country in the spirit of fairness but before they could convey their position to the President, the matter got leaked.

Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu added by saying the northern Governors believe their support for power shift to the South is good for the unity of the nation, fairness and justice.

“We looked at the totality of the issues in our country and we believe APC with a President that has delivered democratic dividends across the breadth of the country and 22 Governors, has everything going for it.

“What is the political brinkmanship that we need to bring so that every component of Nigeria will feel important? It is to allow the opportunity for other parts of the country. And this is a step that will bring more peace and resonate with every part of Nigeria,” he said.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai revealed that out of the 14 Governors of APC States in Northern Nigeria, only one; that of Kogi State, who is also an aspirant, disagrees with their position.

