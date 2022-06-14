By Zika Bobby

Board and management trustees of the Integrity Ministers International Ministry Incorporated (IMIM) led by its Grand Patron, Oba Adedapo Tejuosho, Osile Oke Ona Egbaland, Ogun State, including president of the IMIM, Justice Oluawseun Shogbola (retd), founder and vice president of IMIM, Bishop Kayode Williams, International Representative of IMIM, Dr. Silas Falokun and others have hailed Bola Tinubu for winning the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bishop Williams, in a statement on behalf of the group, recalled that Tinubu’s victory had long been foretold by IMIM.

He said the national leader of the APC was God’s choice for the 2023 presidential elections and the right person to lead the country in 2023.

He said his emergence despite all obstacles put before him showed that God was solidly behind him.

“He (Tinubu) must not avenge, revenge or fight for himself because God has already fought for him. Let them be fighting themselves and licking their wounds. He should not compound their problems. I’m challenging him today that the gift he has from God is very delicate so he must struggle seriously not to disappoint.”

