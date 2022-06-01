From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential screening committee, yesterday, concluded the drilling of the aspirants, after the appearance of the last batch of frontline aspirants.
Those that appeared before the John Odigie-Oyegun-led peesidential screening committee at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, include, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, Kogi, Ekiti and Cross-River States governors, Yahaya Bello, Kayode Fayemi and Prof Ben Ayade.
Others include the former Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, while the duo of former President Goodluck Jonathan and ex-governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha did not appear before the committee.
Leave a Reply