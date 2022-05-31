The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential screening committee on Tuesday concluded the drilling of the aspirants, after the appearance of the last batch of frontline aspirants.

Those that appeared before the John Odigie-Oyegun-led peesidential screening committee at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, include, Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, Kogi, Ekiti and Cross-River States governors, Yahaya Bello, Kayode Fayemi and Prof BenAyade.

Others include the former Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, while the duo of former President Goodluck Jonathan and ex-governor of Imo State, embattled Owelle Rochas Okorocha did not appear before the committee as at late at night.

While Akpabio arrived the venue to the rousing welcome by his supporters, the venue had gone into endless frenzy on arrival and departure of Vice President Osinbajo, from his supporters that almost mobbed him.

Grounding the ever-busy Hotel lobby, the supporters had chanted solidarity songs endlessly, shouting, “You don win’, ‘carry go’, ‘you are the one we want’, ‘no Osinbajo, no APC’, and many more.

Another big fish his supporters also made their presence visible at the venue include the governor of Kogi State, Bello.

Speaking on his assessment of the screening exercise after his appearance before e the committee, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs said: “I think it is quite rigorous and the checklist is very good. At least they will be able to know the aspirants in totality and also get their idea of how they are going to run the affairs of the country and take the country from the present level to the next level.

“The array of politicians I have seen there are people who are grassroots based … what the aspirants have for the progress of the country; security, unity of the country which is very fragile, the economy and bring much productivity, infrastructure,” he explained.