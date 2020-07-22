A group, Masses Eye, has called on the APC, to apologize to Chris Ogiemwonyi, over his disqualification from the party’s primary election.

Ogiemwonyi was one of the APC governorship aspirants who was disqualified by the screening committee of the party over discrepancies in the name on his credentials.

The coordinator of the group, Samson Momorin, made the call in a statement in Benin City yesterday.

He said Ogiemwonyi has been a loyal and dedicated chieftain of the APC, noting that his disqualification during the screening exercise for the primary was unjustified.

According to him, Ogiemwonyi retired from the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) with unblemished character, wondering while a man with unquestionable character was disqualified from the exercise.

“APC as a body should apologize to Chris Ogiemwonyi for the embarrassment and mockery of his person and personality”, the statement said.