From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A youth group, the Odua Youth Parliament (OYP) and various students’ unions, have revealed plans to organise a one million-man march in Abuja to drum support for the only female presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr Uju Ken Ohanenye.

OYP Speaker, Hon Abdulmageed Oyeniyi, who made the disclosure while officially endorsing her aspiration at an event in Abuja on Thursday, however could not announce the date for the million march.

Other students groups that would team up with Odua Youths Parliament and even contribute funds to her campaign include; National Association of Nigerian Collages of Education Students and West African Students Union.

“We are here to endorse your aspiration to contest for the President of this country and regardless of whatever anybody might say, we are solidly behind you. And to match our words with action, we will soon mobilize millions of our members and other Nigerian youths and students on a million-man march in Abuja to drum support for you,” he promised.

Speaking earlier, Barr Uju Ken-Ohanenye, argued that Nigeria is due for a female president that will bring in a motherly touch to address the country’s challenges.

While emphasising that the country needed a woman in positions of authority to drive Nigeria to greater heights, she said: “the touch of a woman is lacking in the governance of this country, and the earlier the men dropped their ego and admit this fact, the better for us all.

“I will take Nigeria as my child, the country wants a mother and that is why I am in the race to bring in that motherly touch that the country need at this time.

“I have no godfather, all I have is Nigerians and I am not going to back out from the race because of men, for I know I have Nigerian electorate as by backbone. I am confidence that Nigerians, tired of men being in positions of authority, want female to take over come 2023,’’ Ohanenye noted.

Speaking further, she promised to drive her aspiration and fight to the end so long as she has the backing of Nigerians, adding that it is time women assumed the helm of affairs in the country with men having been in control for over 40 year without many tangible achievements.

“We cannot continue that way, a woman should be given a chance, we need a mother; that is what the country had been lacking,’’ she stressed.

She said if she emerged as the country`s next president, in 2023, she would give 60 per cent political appointments to women and 40 per cent to men.

She promised to give priority to the youths in her administration if given the opportunity, assuring that she would create enabling environment for businesses to thrive in addition to skills acquisition centres for the youths.

She also assured that youths would be involved in governance to checkmate the rising cases of banditry and youth restiveness.

“I need a chance to prove how education and how important every Nigerian is, and I cannot get that chance without all of you. I believe that if you are shown how important you are by getting you involved in governance, and giving you an enabling environment to achieve your dreams. The sky would be our limit in this country and banditry and other illegalities will gradually come to an end,’’ she said.